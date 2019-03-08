Advanced search

Staff at Wisbech care home get splashed for charity at Bubble Rush event

PUBLISHED: 10:24 20 June 2019

Staff from Lyncroft Care Home took part in this year's Bubble Rush event. Picture: LUCY BATESON

Archant

Staff from a Wisbech care home were splashed with bubbles to raise funds for the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Members of the Lyncroft Care Home, alongside their children, endured a bombardment of multi-coloured bubbles over a 5km circuit at this year's King's Lynn Bubble Rush event.

Starting in a sea of bubbles, the course featured four Bubble Stations along the route with cannons pumping out coloured foam.

The team could choose how they took on the bubbles, such as dancing, dashing, walking or toddling at their own pace.

In total, over £300 was raised with proceeds being split between EACH and the Lyncroft Resident's Comfort Fund.

Clair Baker-Taylor, deputy home manager, said: "It was a really fun way to raise money for this fantastic charity."

Staff who took part were: Clair Baker-Taylor, Karen Goodger and daughter Chloe, Stacy Pearson, Stacey Webb, Peter Munson, Vicky Dale and children, Hannah Saul and children, and Alex Symonds.

