Staff at Wisbech care home get splashed for charity at Bubble Rush event

Staff from Lyncroft Care Home took part in this year's Bubble Rush event. Picture: LUCY BATESON Archant

Staff from a Wisbech care home were splashed with bubbles to raise funds for the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff from Lyncroft Care Home took part in this year's Bubble Rush event. Picture: LUCY BATESON Staff from Lyncroft Care Home took part in this year's Bubble Rush event. Picture: LUCY BATESON

Members of the Lyncroft Care Home, alongside their children, endured a bombardment of multi-coloured bubbles over a 5km circuit at this year's King's Lynn Bubble Rush event.

Starting in a sea of bubbles, the course featured four Bubble Stations along the route with cannons pumping out coloured foam.

You may also want to watch:

The team could choose how they took on the bubbles, such as dancing, dashing, walking or toddling at their own pace.

In total, over £300 was raised with proceeds being split between EACH and the Lyncroft Resident's Comfort Fund.

Clair Baker-Taylor, deputy home manager, said: "It was a really fun way to raise money for this fantastic charity."

Staff who took part were: Clair Baker-Taylor, Karen Goodger and daughter Chloe, Stacy Pearson, Stacey Webb, Peter Munson, Vicky Dale and children, Hannah Saul and children, and Alex Symonds.