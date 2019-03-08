Advanced search

Staff and students come together for Fenland school's 'Race for Life' in memory of long-serving Louise Malkin

PUBLISHED: 16:16 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 02 July 2019

Staff, students and their families took part in Thomas Clarkson Academy's 'Race for Life' event in memory of Louise Malkin. Picture: IAN CARTER

Staff and students alike from Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) turned out in numbers to run in memory of a well-known colleague.

The Wisbech school staged their 'Race for Life' event recently to pay homage to Louise Malkin, who died of cancer in October last year, having worked at TCA for over 20 years.

Staff, students and their families participated in the 5km race, whether that was walking, jogging or running, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Anita King, teaching assistant at TCA who knew of Louise, said: "More people are getting interested and I think it is getting more popular each year."

From the 117 people who took part, some were from Three Counties Running Club who supported the event, with junior runners also getting involved.

Although the final fundraising total is not confirmed, the school hopes this year's race has surpassed expectations.

In previous years, TCA's 'Race for Life' has raised more than £4,000.

