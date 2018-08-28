Advanced search

Magical Christmas tree display is the most successful in its 20 year history

PUBLISHED: 10:49 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:49 31 December 2018

St Mary's Church in Whittlesey holds its 20th Christmas tree festival

Visitors enjoyed the sparkling lights and season of good will at the 20th annual Christmas tree festival at St Mary’s Church in Whittlesey.

The church was filled with a large number of different sizes and styles of trees.

Jacqueline Baldrey said: “There was lots of creative imagination on display for everyone to see. It was a magical sight.

“This year not only was it the 20th year of the festival but it was also the most successful year so far.

“In just over three days of the festival, the grand total raised was a smashing £2,000.

“A huge thank you would like to be extended to Reverend Nigel along with the church wardens.

“Also a thank you to the team who help set up the church ahead of the event as well as for manning the event throughout the three days.

“It was a lot of hard work but it paid off. A big thank you to Westfield Nurseries for their kind donation of two large trees for the event.

The winners were:

• Schools- Park Lane Primary School

• Individuals – Kath Brown, Gnomes Aloud

• Businesses – NGNPUK syringe driver charity group.

