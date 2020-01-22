Advanced search

New Witchford speed bump helps police stop suspected criminals within hours of being installed

PUBLISHED: 09:56 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 22 January 2020

The newly installed speed bump on Main Street, Witchford helped stop suspected criminals within hours of being installed. Picture: East Cambs Cops

East Cambs Cops

A new speed bump helped Cambridgeshire cops stop two speeding suspected criminals within hours of it being installed.

The county council fitted the speed preventer on Main Street, Witchford and within just three hours East Cambs Cops had two people detained.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "New Witchford speed bump foils wanted males' getaway.

"Two suspects were detained by Cambs Rural Cops after they made off from local officers in a Focus hitting this bump so fast their car shed a tyre.

"Police and public teamwork ensured swift arrests. #OneTeam."

The bump was installed as part of a local highways improvement scheme to slow traffic speed and improve crossing for pedestrians.

The council has thanked Witchford residents for their patience while they carried out works.

