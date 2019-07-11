Advanced search

Cash, bank cards and jewellery amongst items stolen in 14 Wisbech burglaries - police have warned locals to 'take precautions'

11 July, 2019 - 15:59
Burglaries have taken part at 14 homes in Wisbech within the last two months, Cambridgeshire Police has revealed. Picture: Fen Cops / TWITTER

Police are urging residents to "take precautions" after 14 homes were burgled in just two months in Wisbech.

Locations and dates of offences in Wisbech:

• Elm Road, 20/05/19

• Clarkson Avenue, 05/06/19

• Clarkson Avenue, 07/06/2019

• Norwich Road, 07/06/19

• North Brink, 05/06/19

• Langsberry, 09/06/19

• Wilberforce Road, 09/06/19

• Mansell Road, 11/06/19

• Mansell Road, 11/06/19

• Rhones Place, 11/06/19

• Heron Road, 14/06/19

• Falklands Drive, 14/06/19

• Norwich Road, 27/06/19

• Clarkson Avenue, 05/07/19

Cambridgeshire Police have issued a checklist to residents to help them ensure their home and belongings are safe and secure.

Detective Sergeant Shishminder Thind said: "Burglary is a priority for the force and we are using all tactics available to us to catch those responsible for these offences.

"In some instances offenders have forced entry but we have also seen a number of offences where entry has been made through unlocked patio doors and windows.

"I urge all residents to take precautions where they can and check their home security, especially when out of the house."

Residents are urged to always keep doors and windows closed and locked, or in a ventilated but locked position, even when they are inside the house.

Always check and lock doors with a key - never assume that just pushing up an internal handle will lock the door.

Remove keys from window and door locks, but keep them in a familiar and safe place where all members of the family know where to find them in the event of an emergency.

Never leave items such as keys, bags, presents and money on show through a window.

Consider the position of key racks or shelves next to a door and ensure that they cannot be reached through the letter box.

Use timer switches to turn on lights and radios when you are going to be away from your house at dusk.

Consider the use of lights at the front and rear of your property that are activated when someone approaches.

Consider the use of bolts and padlocks on side gates. Place the bolts at the top, middle and bottom of the gate, as just a top bolt might be easy to reach and open.

A visible intruder alarm box can prove to be one of the biggest deterrents to an opportunist burglar, so consider installing a DIY or supplier installed system.

If anyone has any information on any of the burglaries you should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

