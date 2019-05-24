Advanced search

Son saves mother from 'terrifying' attack at the hands of abusive ex-partner in Wisbech

24 May, 2019 - 13:03
Jamie Howard, of Osborne Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment Peterborough Crown Court. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

A brave man from Wisbech has been praised by police for saving the life of his mother during a vicious attack by her ex-partner.

The victim was hounded by her ex Jamie Howard, 46, on April 4 who demanded to know where she was, breaching an existing restraining order.

She returned home at about 8pm to find Howard drunk, stood outside her Wisbech flat.

He immediately confronted her, swearing at her before demanding to collect some of his things.

Howard followed her into the living-room, shouting abuse and without warning, punched her hard in the face, causing her nose to bleed as she sat on the sofa.

Luckily, the victims son arrived within minutes after the woman frantically managed to call him for help, despite Howard still hurling abuse at her.

Upon arrival he found the living room covered in smashed glass and his mother's blood.

He set out to find Howard, who had armed himself with a flick-knife and was hiding under a bed, where he managed to dis-arm Howard and forced him out of the flat, to the street outside.

Officers arrived and arrested Howard, who later pleaded guilty to charges of harassment, assault and breaching a restraining order.

Howard, of Osborne Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment yesterday at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Marc Bates said: "This has a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who was forced to endure a tirade of abuse in her own home.

"I would like to applaud the bravery of the victim for coming forward to report the attack and also her son, who may well have prevented a much more serious offence with his swift response."

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse should contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse

