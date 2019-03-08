Students at College of West Anglia create soldier silhouette with more than 450 poppies for Remembrance Day

College of West Anglia students at the Wisbech campus made a soldier silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied/CWA Supplied/CWA

A handful of college students from the Fens crafted a soldier silhouette surrounded by more than 450 poppies for Remembrance Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

College of West Anglia students at the Wisbech campus made a soldier silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied/CWA College of West Anglia students at the Wisbech campus made a soldier silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied/CWA

Construction pupils from the College of West Anglia Wisbech campus created the memorial just in time for the college's ceremony on Monday, November 11.

All three college campuses, in Wisbech, King's Lynn and Milton, fell silent for two minutes to commemorate the anniversary of Armistice Day.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the college said: "Students and staff gathered around our Remembrance Day soldier at the Wisbech campus.

"Construction students who made the silhouette of the soldier and students and staff from all faculties helped to make poppies, and we exceeded our target of 450.

"Each poppy was to represent each person who is remembered on the Wisbech war memorial for the first and second world war."

College of West Anglia students at the Wisbech campus made a soldier silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied/CWA College of West Anglia students at the Wisbech campus made a soldier silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied/CWA

One lecturer said: "Thank you all for showing respect by remembering and honouring those that served and lost their lives, fighting for a better future today."