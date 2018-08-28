Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

PUBLISHED: 10:42 24 January 2019

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Two public meetings are to take place in Soham next month to unveil design proposals for a new rail station.

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAILArtist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

“We have been working closely with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined authority to develop proposals for a new station in Soham,” said a Network Rail spokesman. .

“The proposals, currently in development, include a new platform, footbridge and car park facilities on the site of the former Soham station, which closed in 1965.

“Building a new station would reconnect the town with the rail network and help to improve growth in the area, jobs and investment in the town.”

Network Rail will hold community drop-in events on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 February where residents and businesses can come along to find out more about the current plans on the proposals for a new station and ask any questions direct to the project team.

The community drop-in events will be held in the Ross Peers sports centre at the following times:

Tuesday 26 February between 4pm and 8pm

Wednesday 27 February between 10am and 2pm

The early design work for the new station could allow for a second platform to be constructed if a second track is added to the line as part of a future project.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Santander bank in Wisbech Market Place among 140 branches to close following ‘changes in customer banking’

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

#includeImage($article, 225)

Santander bank in Wisbech Market Place among 140 branches to close following ‘changes in customer banking’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cambridgeshire-based construction business Mick George Ltd donate £47k to Parson Drove football club

Improvements have gone underway at F.C Parsons Drove near Wisbech following a near £100,000 investment. Picture: SUPPLIED

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Rugby: Wisbech prop impresses on Cambs duty

Wisbech RFC's Michael Watts represented Cambs against Norfolk in the Eastern Counties Tri-County Championship final

Woman dies and four hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash on A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists