New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like
PUBLISHED: 10:42 24 January 2019
Archant
Two public meetings are to take place in Soham next month to unveil design proposals for a new rail station.
“We have been working closely with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined authority to develop proposals for a new station in Soham,” said a Network Rail spokesman. .
“The proposals, currently in development, include a new platform, footbridge and car park facilities on the site of the former Soham station, which closed in 1965.
“Building a new station would reconnect the town with the rail network and help to improve growth in the area, jobs and investment in the town.”
Network Rail will hold community drop-in events on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 February where residents and businesses can come along to find out more about the current plans on the proposals for a new station and ask any questions direct to the project team.
The community drop-in events will be held in the Ross Peers sports centre at the following times:
Tuesday 26 February between 4pm and 8pm
Wednesday 27 February between 10am and 2pm
The early design work for the new station could allow for a second platform to be constructed if a second track is added to the line as part of a future project.
MORE TO FOLLOW