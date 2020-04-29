‘You are not two meters away’, says drink-driver after being arrested nearly three times the limit

The Audi driver was stopped on Clarkson Avenue in Wisbech at around 11pm on Tuesday, April 28. Picture: Supplied/Fen Cops Archant

A drink-driver mocked police officers with a social distancing jibe after they were arrested nearly three times the legal limit.

Driving their dark Audi, they were stopped after officers spotted the car heading down the wrong side of Clarkson Avenue in Wisbech on Tuesday (April 28).

After failing a roadside breathe test at around 11pm, blowing 104 when the limit is 35, the driver told officers “you are not two meters away from me”.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “An Audi motor vehicle was seen to pull onto Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech from a side street.

“Nothing wrong with that you say, however the vehicle was on the wrong side of the road.

“The officer decided that something wasn’t right and stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver who admitted to drinking before driving their vehicle.

“A breath test was carried out to which the driver failed by blowing 104 (limit 35).

“The driver was taken to the PIC. An evidential test was carried out, the driver provided a reading of 97. The driver now faces a date with magistrates or a District judge.

“Please don’t drink and drive.”