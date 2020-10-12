Advanced search

Woman ‘unfit to drive’ arrested and charged after refusing roadside breath test

PUBLISHED: 11:10 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 12 October 2020

The 36-year-old woman refused a roadside breath test at Bedford Street in Wisbech after being pulled over by police. Picture: Cambs Cops

The 36-year-old woman refused a roadside breath test at Bedford Street in Wisbech after being pulled over by police. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cambs Cops

A woman who police believe was “unfit to drive” was arrested and charged after refusing to co-operate during a roadside breath test.

The 36-year-old was driving a smashed-up car on Bedford Street in Wisbech on Saturday, October 10 when she caught the attention of officers.

The white Citroen was traveling slowly and patrolling officers suspected that the driver was unfit to drive through either drink or drugs.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver refused to co-operate with a roadside breath test and was arrested for failing to provide a sample of breath.

“At the police station the driver again refused to co-operate with providing an evidential sample.

“A 36-year-old female from Wisbech has since been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and will appear in court at a later date.”

