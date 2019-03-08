Drink driver who was spotted swerving past Wisbech Police Station involved in slow-speed pursuit and caught seconds later

A drink driver was caught after swerving past Wisbech Police Station on Tuesday morning (November 5). Picture: Supplied/Policing Fenland Supplied/Policing Fenland

An "unlucky drink driver" was stopped after swerving past a Fen police station before getting into a slow-speed chase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A drink driver was caught after swerving past Wisbech Police Station on Tuesday morning (November 5). Picture: Supplied/Policing Fenland A drink driver was caught after swerving past Wisbech Police Station on Tuesday morning (November 5). Picture: Supplied/Policing Fenland

The driver was heading past Wisbech Police Station in the early hours of today (Tuesday November 5) when officers leaving spotted them driving erratically.

You may also want to watch:

Officers followed the dark-coloured Skoda before requesting it to stop; the driver refused and continued driving at a "slow speed".

A drink driver was caught after swerving past Wisbech Police Station on Tuesday morning (November 5). Picture: Supplied/Policing Fenland A drink driver was caught after swerving past Wisbech Police Station on Tuesday morning (November 5). Picture: Supplied/Policing Fenland

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Unlucky drink driver. After a very short pursuit lasting less than a mile and at slow speed, the vehicle stopped.

"The driver gave a breath test reading of 55 at the roadside, the limit is 35, and he was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre while his vehicle was taken away for no insurance.

"The driver is being charged and remanded to court on Tuesday, November 5."