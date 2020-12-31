Slimming World members from the Fens support local homeless and foodbank

Super slimmers from the Fens are supporting their local foodbank and local homeless over the Christmas period.

Members of the Slimming World groups in Wisbech and Leverington have been donating items for the homeless over the festive holiday.

The donations, including food, toiletries and warm clothes, have been given to the Wisbech Foodbank and '50 Backpacks for the Homeless'.

Sally Shipley, local Slimming World consultant, said: "My colleague Rachel and I feel it's so important that we support our local community.

"We have been blown away by the generosity of our members. We are really proud of and grateful to everyone who has donated.

"We will be continuing to donate in the new year and will running an "amnesty" for highly synned foods - so encouraging our members to refocus on their weight loss dreams whilst gifting those items to the more needy."

A spokesman for 50 Backpacks said: "We rely on the generosity of local people in our aim to support as many homeless as possible in Wisbech by providing essential items such as clothing, toiletries and food.

"We are so grateful for all of the help from the members of Slimming World.

"We are a registered not for profit organisation and our work also includes supporting the homeless to retrain and ultimately to secure rehoming for them."