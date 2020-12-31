Advanced search

Slimming World members from the Fens support local homeless and foodbank

PUBLISHED: 16:17 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 31 December 2019

Super slimmers from the Fens are supporting their local homeless and local foodbank. Picture: Supplied

Super slimmers from the Fens are supporting their local homeless and local foodbank. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

Super slimmers from the Fens are supporting their local foodbank and local homeless over the Christmas period.

Super slimmers from the Fens are supporting their local homeless and local foodbank. Picture: SuppliedSuper slimmers from the Fens are supporting their local homeless and local foodbank. Picture: Supplied

Members of the Slimming World groups in Wisbech and Leverington have been donating items for the homeless over the festive holiday.

The donations, including food, toiletries and warm clothes, have been given to the Wisbech Foodbank and '50 Backpacks for the Homeless'.

Sally Shipley, local Slimming World consultant, said: "My colleague Rachel and I feel it's so important that we support our local community.

You may also want to watch:

"We have been blown away by the generosity of our members. We are really proud of and grateful to everyone who has donated.

"We will be continuing to donate in the new year and will running an "amnesty" for highly synned foods - so encouraging our members to refocus on their weight loss dreams whilst gifting those items to the more needy."

A spokesman for 50 Backpacks said: "We rely on the generosity of local people in our aim to support as many homeless as possible in Wisbech by providing essential items such as clothing, toiletries and food.

"We are so grateful for all of the help from the members of Slimming World.

"We are a registered not for profit organisation and our work also includes supporting the homeless to retrain and ultimately to secure rehoming for them."

Most Read

Injuries ‘unclear’ after man in his 40s hit by car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech

A man was struck by a car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech on the A1101, North End. Picture: Google Maps

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Wisbech park toilets forced to close after being ‘vandalised by children’ overnight

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after crash on A17 at Terrington St Clement

A man died on Monday (December 30) in a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture: Google Maps

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Most Read

Injuries ‘unclear’ after man in his 40s hit by car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech

A man was struck by a car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech on the A1101, North End. Picture: Google Maps

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Wisbech park toilets forced to close after being ‘vandalised by children’ overnight

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after crash on A17 at Terrington St Clement

A man died on Monday (December 30) in a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture: Google Maps

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fenland Council forced to end enforcement contract with Kingdom after its main partner Peterborough City Council pulls out

Enforcement officials from Kingdom checking out a suspected offender for littering in Wisbech. Part of a crackdown by Fenland Council they say is cost neutral. Picture: KINGDOM

Slimming World members from the Fens support local homeless and foodbank

Super slimmers from the Fens are supporting their local homeless and local foodbank. Picture: Supplied

Whittlesey and Manea just some of the areas revealed in Cambridgeshire’s top 20 worst connected areas

Mayor James Palmer met four leading mobile network operators to discuss improving connectivity in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Injuries ‘unclear’ after man in his 40s hit by car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech

A man was struck by a car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech on the A1101, North End. Picture: Google Maps

ATHLETICS: Three Counties runners skip the Christmas gifts for impressive festive parkruns

Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless at the Cambridge 10k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists