OPINION: What sleeping rough in Wisbech is like on Christmas night

Opinion

Published: 4:56 PM December 29, 2020 Updated: 5:05 PM December 29, 2020

Simon 'Spike' Crowson (right) and 50 Backpacks volunteer Terry Wood spelt on the streets in Wisbech throughout Christmas night and into Boxing Day morning to turn the spotlight on the growing problem of homelessness. - Credit: Archant

Terry Wood, pictured left, is a volunteer with 50 Backpacks. He slept rough in Wisbech on Christmas Day with Simon Crowson [Spike], the leader of 50 Backpacks Vision, to raise awareness of life for the homeless at winter. Here's what he had to say about the experience.

Thought of the day after doing the sleep out last night for 50 Backpacks vision on QD steps 7pm till 7am to raise awareness of the homeless in the town.

It was really cold and to be honest soul destroying. I was with Spike but at times I felt very lonely and vulnerable. It was only for 12 hours but it felt like weeks.

The isolation off sitting on QD steps for me was very thought provoking because as some people walked past it seemed like you did not exist.

I was well wrapped up and even had a sleeping bag around me two hats, four tops, a snood and the cold was biting. That was just for 12 hours.

I don't know how homeless people do this all the time. I thought I was tough but that would break me if I had to do that all the time.

I work at 50 Backpacks Vision and have worked with the homeless for a number of years and realise that it could happen to anyone.

I have faced a number of issues in my life i.e. alcohol and drug addiction for 25 years and many times in prison, but that is all in the past and all it takes is someone to believe in you and talk to you as a human being and show that we are in this world to be kind honest and caring for people who have got lost and are struggling.

So the next time you see someone who is homeless or struggling talk to them on a even level and show kindness compassion and love.

I have worked with Spike for a number of years and he is a remarkable human being who gives his time money and everything to help the homeless (don't tell him I have said that ha).

So to end please support 50 Backpacks Vision in anyway that you can.

Kindness Humility and Love is priceless.

Stay safe and think of the less fortunate.

Love, Terry.