RINK HOCKEY: Skaters Scorpions crowned champions to cap off successful season

The Skaters Scorpions Under 13 team, who were crowned league champions. Picture: FACEBOOK/SKATERS RINK HOCKEY CLUB Archant

Skaters Scorpions Rink Hockey Club (SRHC) are celebrating after completing a memorable campaign.

Skaters Scorpions have enjoyed a successful campaign. Picture: FACEBOOK/JON DAY Skaters Scorpions have enjoyed a successful campaign. Picture: FACEBOOK/JON DAY

The Wisbech-based outfit saw their teams win silverware whilst finishing in healthy positions in their respective divisions, as well as enjoying two cup runs during the Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association League season (ECRHA).

In Division Two of the Under 13 League, Skaters were crowned champions, with their under 11's coming second in Division One of their age group and third in the ECRHA Knockout Cup, whereas the senior side came third in Division Two and runners-up in the same Cup.

Last month, the Under 13's travelled to the Ross Peer Sports Centre in Soham.

Skaters won 7-1 in their first contest, before drawing 5-5 in an end-to-end contest with ECU Black.

A nail-biting encounter with ECU Blue soon followed, securing a 3-1 win and a first league title in the club's history.

Skaters Scorpions would like to thank the parents and volunteers for their continued commitment, hard work and the sponsorship of GMB helping the club grow and develop players.

SRHC are open to new players wishing to try rink hockey on Tuesday nights from 6pm.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, 'Skaters Rink Hockey Club'.