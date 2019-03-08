Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

RINK HOCKEY: Skaters Scorpions crowned champions to cap off successful season

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 June 2019

The Skaters Scorpions Under 13 team, who were crowned league champions. Picture: FACEBOOK/SKATERS RINK HOCKEY CLUB

The Skaters Scorpions Under 13 team, who were crowned league champions. Picture: FACEBOOK/SKATERS RINK HOCKEY CLUB

Archant

Skaters Scorpions Rink Hockey Club (SRHC) are celebrating after completing a memorable campaign.

Skaters Scorpions have enjoyed a successful campaign. Picture: FACEBOOK/JON DAYSkaters Scorpions have enjoyed a successful campaign. Picture: FACEBOOK/JON DAY

The Wisbech-based outfit saw their teams win silverware whilst finishing in healthy positions in their respective divisions, as well as enjoying two cup runs during the Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association League season (ECRHA).

In Division Two of the Under 13 League, Skaters were crowned champions, with their under 11's coming second in Division One of their age group and third in the ECRHA Knockout Cup, whereas the senior side came third in Division Two and runners-up in the same Cup.

Last month, the Under 13's travelled to the Ross Peer Sports Centre in Soham.

You may also want to watch:

Skaters won 7-1 in their first contest, before drawing 5-5 in an end-to-end contest with ECU Black.

A nail-biting encounter with ECU Blue soon followed, securing a 3-1 win and a first league title in the club's history.

Skaters Scorpions would like to thank the parents and volunteers for their continued commitment, hard work and the sponsorship of GMB helping the club grow and develop players.

SRHC are open to new players wishing to try rink hockey on Tuesday nights from 6pm.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, 'Skaters Rink Hockey Club'.

Most Read

Paramedic held at knifepoint in caravan by Wisbech man

Terrifying ordeal for Wisbech paramedic held hostage. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Cannabis factory worth up to £35,000 uncovered during police raid

A cannabis factory with a street value of up to £35,000 was uncovered during a police raid this morning in Sand Bank, Wisbech St Mary.

Fears for the oldest house in town

Ely House, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Most Read

Paramedic held at knifepoint in caravan by Wisbech man

Terrifying ordeal for Wisbech paramedic held hostage. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Cannabis factory worth up to £35,000 uncovered during police raid

A cannabis factory with a street value of up to £35,000 was uncovered during a police raid this morning in Sand Bank, Wisbech St Mary.

Fears for the oldest house in town

Ely House, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

RINK HOCKEY: Skaters Scorpions crowned champions to cap off successful season

The Skaters Scorpions Under 13 team, who were crowned league champions. Picture: FACEBOOK/SKATERS RINK HOCKEY CLUB

Fifty extra cycling spaces at March rail station thanks to council funding

March rail station is set to benefit from upgraded cycle facilities. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Convicted Cambridgeshire drug dealer must repay almost £14,000

Convicted drug dealer Nathan Strachan from Impington must repay almost £14,000.

Fen music fans, are you ready for this year’s summer concert series?

The FMCA Concert Band and Recorder Ensemble. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD

Cambridgeshire historian Mike Petty entertains the crowds at March Society event

Cambridgeshire historian Mike Petty (sixth from left) attended this month's March Society event. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists