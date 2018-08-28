Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wisbech skate park should be ready for action by February

PUBLISHED: 14:58 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 09 January 2019

Work has started on Bath Road skate park in Wisbech. Includes flashback to five years ago with fund raising skaters. Picture:. GINNY BUCKNOR

Work has started on Bath Road skate park in Wisbech. Includes flashback to five years ago with fund raising skaters. Picture:. GINNY BUCKNOR

Archant

A skate park in Wisbech will be ready for action in February after work started on the Bath Road venue.

The new skating venue, with state of the art jumps made of concrete ,will replace the old wooden skate park, which gradually rotted away.

Young people began campaigning five years ago to replace the rotten structure and not only raised money but also attended meetings and lobbied for change.

The park has been made possible thanks to £35,000 funding from Fenland District Council.

Councillor Virginia Bucknor said: “It looks pretty exciting. Skaters, bikes and boards will be able to use it.

“Finally, this project is coming to a conclusion and we are chuffed to bits.

“We have 1,500 young people in Waterlees alone before you count all the other Wisbech children”.

Around £35,000 of Section 106 money – funds given by developers to provide amenities – was set aside for the project.

Fenland District Council worked with Wisbech Town Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, local housing provider Clarion Futures, residents and the Oasis Community Centre to help develop the new park.

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said earlier this year that: “There is a considerable amount of community support for this project and it’s great to see a number of organisations and individuals working together to push it along.”

A project called Voices of Wisbech North, covered by the BBC, showed that as long ago as 2003 young people said they wanted councillors to get their skates on and build a park.

In an interview for the BBC 16 years ago one said: “It’s tough being a skateboarder in Wisbech. With no official skateboard park there’s no choice but to skate in public places, which understandably irritates other people.”

As part of the 2003 BBC Cambridgeshire’s Voices project, skaters from the area interviewed Councillor John Clark from Fenland District Council.

They grilled him about the land, funding and most importantly when they would have a safe place of their own to skate.

One young skater said at the time that skate park plans kept getting put off and he felt ‘pretty hacked off’ about it.

• Are you one of the original campaigners who fought for the skate park? If so get in touch to let us know what you think of the finished result.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Harsh budget cuts spark Cambridgeshire Police survey asking for an extra 50p a week from council tax payers

Cambridgeshire Police need extra funding and have launched a survey to ask what people think

Mindfulness and meditation workshops launched after Fenland is named most unhappy place in the country

Left to right: Mayoress Janet Tanfield, Rachel Vanhinsbergh, Hayley Snow and Mayor Cllr Peter Human at the first mindfulness and meditation workshop at Wisbech Library on Saturday, January 5. Picture: HAPPYINTHEMOMENT.COM

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Fenmen chiefs call for more quality as they prepare to hit the road

Toby Hilliard put Wisbech Town ahead against Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists