Wisbech sixth form pupil shortlisted for clay pigeon shooting award

PUBLISHED: 10:44 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 20 December 2019

Flying spirit for sixth former William up for award in clay pigeon shooting. Picture: Wisbech Grammer School (WGS)

A sixth form pupil from Wisbech Grammar School has been shortlisted for an award for clay pigeon shooting.

William Gilbert has just been nominated as one of three finalists in the CPSA Awards (Clay Pigeon Shooting Association) in the emerging shooter of the year category.

This recognises a clay pigeon shooter who has shown "brilliant talent" but may not have been recognised yet for their shooting ability.

Finalists are selected from nominations by members of the association, and then voted for by the members.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony to be held at The Belfry Hotel in February.

William has also added several more championship titles to his name from competing in various competitions throughout the year.

They include the Norfolk county ABT (automatic ball trap) - junior champion and Norfolk county double rise.

