Watch the moment Fenland police deliver special birthday surprise for six-year-old Lexi
PUBLISHED: 17:26 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 14 May 2020
A young girl who lost her grandfather to the COVID-19 virus received a special pick-me-up from kind-hearted Fenland police officers.
Six-year-old Lexi from Wisbech was visited by Fen Cops at her home on Wednesday, April 13 while celebrating her birthday.
Video footage shows officers arriving in two police vans and a police car, hand-delivering a gift to Lexi from a safe social distance on her big day.
Shared online, the clip has received more than 400 reactions online and attracted nearly 50 comments in less than 24 hours.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We paid a visit to Lexi in Wisbech as a surprise on her sixth birthday.
“She’s been having a tough time following the loss of her grandad to the Covid-19 virus so we wanted to be able to bring a smile to her face, even just for a short while.
“We hope you liked your gifts Lexi, it was lovely to meet you.”
One resident said: Super emotional at the moment as I can’t see my grandson and this proper made me cry! (sic).
“Happy birthday Lexi and hats off to Policing Fenland for giving her a birthday she will never forget!”
