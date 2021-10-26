Published: 12:28 PM October 26, 2021

Simon 'Spike' Crowson (right) with volunteers earlier this month at the 50/50 Vision food distribution outlet at the Salvation Army, Wisbech. - Credit: 50/50 Vision

Simon Crowson has “stepped aside” from the 50/50 Vision homeless project in Wisbech.

Mr Crowson – known by most as Spike – said he had done so with “a heavy heart” but felt it was the right time to go.

He was confident the Salvation Army, with whom he had partnered to create a nightly food offering for homeless and vulnerable people, would continue.

“I am but one man and an international organisation such as the Salvation Army does not need me to help deliver a small project,” he said.

“I have dedicated five years of my life (the last three voluntarily) to working with the homeless in Wisbech as well as delivering a huge emergency Covid project supporting hundreds of people.

“The support that I have received from the community in last few years has been incredibly inspiring and I thank each and every one of you for it. “

He said: “My work for the community (in different ways) will continue but now is the right time to step away and focus on the next missions.

Simon 'Spike' Crowson, who has stepped aside at 50/50 Vision - Credit: Simon Crowson

“My team have worked incredibly hard to make this project the huge success it has been.

“Together, over the last few years, we have changed so many people’s lives and had a positive impact on many more because we as a community, came together.”

Mr Crowson said he had been discussing his stepping aside with the Salvation Army for the past month.

“I felt my work was done,” he said. “I helped to set up very successful project – and the Salvation Army has said that many times.”

He said he had “other ideas, other missions” but for now planned to spend more time with his family.

His work during the pandemic was acknowledged by many, including Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence.

She told him: “A special thank you for supporting the homeless and those down on their luck in Wisbech- I know you made a real difference.

“The innovation, collaboration courage and selflessness shown by so many across the country has been truly inspirational and uplifting

“As Her Majesty the Queen’s representative, I would like to thank you for the wonderful contribution you have made to the county during these extraordinary and challenging times.”