Shredders & Fixers in Wisbech received funding from Wisbech Town Council to purchase a new welder from The Welding Centre in Wisbech. Pictured L-R: Alan Bird (The Welding Centre Ltd), Andrew Callaghan and Peter Osborne (Shredders & Fixers). - Credit: Shredders & Fixers

A workshop in Wisbech has received a new welder thanks to funding from Wisbech Town Council.

Staff at Shredders & Fixers in Mill Tree Lane requested the funding as they believed having a welder would give them “a unique opportunity to offer new skills to the local community.”

A spokesperson said: “It’s fantastic news. The council’s response to our funding request was swift and positive.

“It means we can now look at providing workshops on welding but also use it for our own projects and those that can support other groups and organisations in Wisbech.

“The welder was purchased from The Welding Centre in Wisbech – a big thank you to them for the advice and extras they've given us.”

Peter Osborne from Shredders and Fixers with the workshop's new welder that they purchased with funding from Wisbech Town Council. - Credit: Shredders & Fixers

The shed is currently open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 9pm and they’re always looking for new members and extra support.

You can find Shredders & Fixers on Facebook.