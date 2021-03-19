News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Should mayor Aigars Balsevics resign, or be asked by Wisbech Town Council to resign?

John Elworthy

Published: 11:30 AM March 19, 2021    Updated: 12:17 PM March 19, 2021
Cllr Aigars Balsevics, the mayor of Wisbech,

Have your say in our online poll. Should mayor Aigars Balsevics resign, or be asked by Wisbech town to resign? - Credit: Terry Harris

Wisbech is represented by a mayor, Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who, in his business life, has been criticised by a licensing subcommittee.  

Fenland Council licensing committee found Cllr Balsevics breached Covid-19 regulations at the Angel on Christmas Eve.  

“Covid regulations were largely ignored as was the Health and Safety at Work Act,” the committee concluded.  

“There was little or no safeguarding for employees and customers. The motive behind this blatant disregard can only be for profit.   

“We find such behaviour during the pandemic staggering to say the least.” 

Wisbech News

