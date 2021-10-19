Published: 3:19 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM October 19, 2021

A shopper received a welcome surprise from a worker at Tesco Extra in Wisbech after forgetting their wallet during an evening shop. - Credit: Terry Harris/Unsplash

Hundreds have shown support for the Tesco worker who paid the bill himself after a customer forgot their wallet.

The grateful shopper took to a Wisbech Facebook forum to express their thanks and gratitude for the Tesco assistant.

More than 740 people have so far reacted positively to the post.

The shopper had dropped into Tesco Extra on Cromwell Road, Wisbech, on October 18 at around 6.20pm - after a 12-hour shift.

They went to the self-checkout with their items “and bang, it hit me.... WALLET”.

They asked a staff member to hold their shopping whilst the shopper went to collect the wallet, but the Tesco assistant had a better idea – he paid the bill.

“There are good people in Wisbech more than bad ones,” the shopper said.

At Tesco, it seems, every little still counts.