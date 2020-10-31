Proud shop owner believes ‘people will remember that we went above and beyond for them’

Ben Redding who works at the Royal Blue Meat Company in Wisbech. The butcher shop is backing the Wisbech Standard Shop Local campaign. Pictures: Ian Carter Archant

When you ‘Shop Local’ at the Royal Blue Meat Company, you’re getting quality meat supplied by local farmers.

The Blue Meat Company on the Market Place in Wisbech is backing the shop local campaign. Pictures: Ian Carter The Blue Meat Company on the Market Place in Wisbech is backing the shop local campaign. Pictures: Ian Carter

Staff at the Royal Blue Meat Company on the Market Place, Wisbech, know exactly where the produce they serve comes from.

As well as serving high quality products, they’re also supporting local farmers who are supplying them.

And this year has been an interesting one for the butcher’s shop, which was taken over by new management almost two years ago.

Owner Mandy Slipper said: “Throughout lockdown, the supermarkets simply couldn’t meet demand and the vulnerable were really left behind.

“We stayed open, we took orders and offered home deliveries in the afternoons.

“Most of our customers are aged between 70 and 90 who preferred to phone their orders in.

“But we were determined to be there for them. When it was very busy we had one person picking up the phone between 8am and 3pm taking order after order.

“Other customers also sent in their orders over Facebook, which has also been a fantastic tool for us as an independent business.”

She added: “A lot of our business is also through word of mouth, and a good reputation among the community is so important for any independent trader.”

After lockdown was lifted, the phone may not be ringing as much but loyal customers are still using the shop.

“I think people will remember that we went above and beyond for them,” Mandy said,

“Many were self-isolating at home on their own, and they needed some form of regular interaction with other people.

“Phoning in their meat order became part of their routine. We have someone who phoned in three times a week and I think that kept them going throughout it all.

While their key customers may be more elderly, Mandy explained the shop’s ‘3 for £10’ range is popular with younger generations.

She said: “These items are already prepared, so it’s easy to get a decent meal on the table without much effort.

“These are specific food items for those who don’t have much time to cook in the evenings.”

Visit the Royal Blue Meat Company at 44-45 Market Place. Their telephone number 01945 588885 and the Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/RoyalBlueMeatCo.

