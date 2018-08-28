Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Students from Thomas Clarkson Academy fill more than 60 shoe boxes for Wisbech homeless shelter

PUBLISHED: 16:40 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:40 18 December 2018

Left to right: George Ennis, assistant cook for the Ferry Project, Lusia Slavova, Year 8 student and Richard Scott, Thomas Clarkson Academy’s associate principal. Picture: TCA

Left to right: George Ennis, assistant cook for the Ferry Project, Lusia Slavova, Year 8 student and Richard Scott, Thomas Clarkson Academy’s associate principal. Picture: TCA

TCA

Pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy filled shoe boxes with warm clothing, toiletries and food for homeless people in Wisbech.

Last year, the students teamed up with the Ferry Project to offer support to some of the town’s most vulnerable people.

The school’s latest initiative has seen generous students pack more than 60 shoe boxes for the town’s homeless shelter.

Richard Scott, associate principal, said: “Our students and their parents have demonstrated their generosity towards those less fortunate.

“Our students have found the time to think about others and we are very proud of them.”

Each tutor group was asked to fill a decorated shoe box with items that would be useful to those using the shelter.

A recent cake sale organised by the academy’s sixth form students raised £368 for the shelter.

The academy also donates leftover food from its restaurant to the shelter on a regular basis.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

Haringey Borough go top of the league with Carshalton victory

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech left with nothing to show for hard-working effort away at table-topping Holt

Wisbech's Will Lankfer, David Wadsley and Luke Green

Pete Tong announces Cambridgeshire date for next summer

Pete Tong - Ibiza Classics - at Newmarket Raceourse

MP speaks of ‘some very serious issues’ in respect of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and hopes they are resolved ‘very quickly’

Shailesh Vara MP who has broken ranks and spoken publicly of his concerns over the running of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Golden Age Fair attracts 140 to its latest outing at Friday Bridge helping over 60s with advice and support

Golden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: from left, Cllr Will Sutton, Father Christmas (AKA Cllr Sam Clark), Cllr Mike Cornwell and Derek Bond from the Carers’ Trust. Picture; AMY AMPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists