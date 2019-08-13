Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Shock as jogger finds 16-inch sword in Elm

13 August, 2019 - 12:36
A 16-inch sword that “would kill somebody” was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

A 16-inch sword that "would kill somebody" was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

Archant

A 16-inch sword that "would kill somebody" was discovered by a jogger in Elm.

A 16-inch sword that “would kill somebody” was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNANA 16-inch sword that “would kill somebody” was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

The dangerous weapon was found by Ciaran Brennan at the start of his 10k jog just past Wales Bank yesterday (Monday August 12).

In a post on social media, the 29-year-old said he hand handed it into Wisbech Police Station.

Ciaran said: "This blade in the wrong hands would kill somebody, luckily I found it and I am now doing my bit, to get blades off our streets and potentially save someone from being killed by this very dangerous weapon.

"This is approximately a 16 inch sword. I kicked the cover off to avoid touching it with my hands.

A 16-inch sword that “would kill somebody” was discovered by jogger Ciaran Brennan in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNANA 16-inch sword that “would kill somebody” was discovered by jogger Ciaran Brennan in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

"I was shocked to find that it was that it was the real deal and not a toy. I didn't have my phone on me as I was at the start of a 10k jog.

"Luckily I knew a resident who lives up the up the road, whose door I knocked on and she phoned the police for me.

"I have now been asked by the police operator I spoke to, to hand it into Wisbech Police Station which I am now doing.

"I am shocked that I found such a thing in my village."

A 16-inch sword that “would kill somebody” was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNANA 16-inch sword that “would kill somebody” was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

Cambridgeshire Police said they were called to reports of a sword at the side of the road.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We were called at 1.39pm yesterday (August 12) to Begdale Road, Elm, with reports that a man had found a sword at the side of the road.

"He was advised to take the weapon, described as a samurai sword, to Wisbech Police Station where it was then disposed of safely.

"Anyone who wants to dispose of a knife safely is urged to call 101 or take it to their nearest police station."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Emneth’s finest scarecrows out in full force for festival weekend

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend dressed as a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster. Sam McLaughlin. Picture: IAN CARTER

Violent criminals engage in 12 hour reign of terror in Wisbech, battering victim with a hammer, carjacking and brandishing imitation firearm and a knife

Stephen Colloton, 39, and Danielle Brown, 26, began their crime spree on 12 January 2019 in and around Wisbech. They have now been sentenced by the courts. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Emneth’s finest scarecrows out in full force for festival weekend

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend dressed as a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster. Sam McLaughlin. Picture: IAN CARTER

Violent criminals engage in 12 hour reign of terror in Wisbech, battering victim with a hammer, carjacking and brandishing imitation firearm and a knife

Stephen Colloton, 39, and Danielle Brown, 26, began their crime spree on 12 January 2019 in and around Wisbech. They have now been sentenced by the courts. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Shock as jogger finds 16-inch sword in Elm

A 16-inch sword that “would kill somebody” was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

Council staff pledge to recycle and re-use plastics to tackle waste

Nearly 5,000 staff at Cambridgeshire County Council will reduce and re-use plastics before recycling in a bid to tackle waste. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Doddington woman braves the shave to raise hundreds for charity after friend’s cancer diagnosis

Pat Alderton, of Doddington, decided to have her hair cut off at The George pub in the village after her friend found out he had stage two prostate cancer. Pat is pictured out for dinner with her friend. Picture: PAT ALDERTON.

Stun gun - that can incapacitate a person - disguised as a torch seized by police tonight in Chatteris

Stun gun designed as a torch that was seized in Chatteris by Fenland Police. The gun is illegal. Picture': FEN COPS

Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists