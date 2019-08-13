Shock as jogger finds 16-inch sword in Elm

A 16-inch sword that "would kill somebody" was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

A 16-inch sword that "would kill somebody" was discovered by a jogger in Elm.

A 16-inch sword that "would kill somebody" was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

The dangerous weapon was found by Ciaran Brennan at the start of his 10k jog just past Wales Bank yesterday (Monday August 12).

In a post on social media, the 29-year-old said he hand handed it into Wisbech Police Station.

Ciaran said: "This blade in the wrong hands would kill somebody, luckily I found it and I am now doing my bit, to get blades off our streets and potentially save someone from being killed by this very dangerous weapon.

"This is approximately a 16 inch sword. I kicked the cover off to avoid touching it with my hands.

A 16-inch sword that "would kill somebody" was discovered by jogger Ciaran Brennan in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

"I was shocked to find that it was that it was the real deal and not a toy. I didn't have my phone on me as I was at the start of a 10k jog.

"Luckily I knew a resident who lives up the up the road, whose door I knocked on and she phoned the police for me.

"I have now been asked by the police operator I spoke to, to hand it into Wisbech Police Station which I am now doing.

"I am shocked that I found such a thing in my village."

A 16-inch sword that "would kill somebody" was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

Cambridgeshire Police said they were called to reports of a sword at the side of the road.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We were called at 1.39pm yesterday (August 12) to Begdale Road, Elm, with reports that a man had found a sword at the side of the road.

"He was advised to take the weapon, described as a samurai sword, to Wisbech Police Station where it was then disposed of safely.

"Anyone who wants to dispose of a knife safely is urged to call 101 or take it to their nearest police station."

