Suspected arsonists burn down Wisbech man's garden shed which contained power tools, lawn mover and strimmer

The aftermath of the fire at Ian Edrupt�s home in Wisbech which saw his garden shed go up in flames. Picture: Facebook / Ian Edrupt Facebook / Ian Edrupt

"Someone could be killed", says a Wisbech man after his garden shed containing his power tools, a lawn mower and strimmer was torched overnight.

Ian Edrupt is on the hunt for information after reports came in of "three young people running from the fire" which took place in his Edinburgh Drive garden on Friday, July 5.

Mr Edrupt confirmed that no one was injured in the early evening deliberate blaze which saw "significant damage" caused to his garden and possessions.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The blaze had been deliberately started near the fence of a property and this spread to other outbuildings causing significant damage."

Firefighters from Wisbech were dispatched to the scene at around 7pm and tackled the blaze for more than hour before returning to their stations.

"Crews arrived to find a fence well alight that had spread to trees, shed and a summerhouse. The cause of the fire was deliberate", a spokesman for Cambs Fire and Rescue confirmed.

Ian is now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. He has issued a firm warning on one of the local Facebook groups.

He said: "My back garden shed and green house went up [and so did] a whole load of power tools, a mower, strimmer and other various items.

"There has been reports that three young people were seen running from the fire, so please if anyone has any info could they private message me.

"Thankfully no-one was injured but next time someone could be killed."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-05072019-0537 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.