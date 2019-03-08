Advanced search

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech's oldest house

PUBLISHED: 09:50 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 26 June 2019

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

A fire tore through a large shed in the grounds of one of Wisbech's oldest houses.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Ely House, Lynn Road, just after 8.30pm last night (June 25).

Dramatic images posted on social media showed the charred remains of the shed.

It stood in the grounds of the former farmhouse, built in the early 1700s, which has stood empty for several years.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire said: "Officers along with members of the public discovered a large shed on fire in the ground of Ely House, Lynn Road, Wisbech.

"Cambridgeshire and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were quickly on the scene and brought the fire under control.

"Did you witness anything? Please call 101 and quote incident 471 of 25/06/2019 #2445"

Earlier this month it was reported that squatters had broken in to the house, leading to fears over what would happen to the building.

Hundreds attended an open day when the Grade II listed building was put up for sale in 2017. But it was understood the offer of a sale at the end of last year has not yet completed.

Fenland District Council could now serve a Section 215 notice on the owner of Ely House if it believes the property's condition is having a harmful effect on the area.

