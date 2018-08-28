Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sex offender from Eye jailed for breaching his order

PUBLISHED: 17:03 19 December 2018

Sex offender who failed to comply with a court order has been jailed for more than a year. Christopher Wallis, 23, did not provide his passport and driving licence to police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Sex offender who failed to comply with a court order has been jailed for more than a year. Christopher Wallis, 23, did not provide his passport and driving licence to police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A sex offender who failed to comply with a court order by staying at an address in where children were living – has been jailed for more than a year.

Christopher Wallis, 23, did not provide his passport and driving licence to police, which was part of his requirements to comply with the Sex Offenders Register.

Officers visited Wallis’s home in Peterborough Road, Eye, on several occasions but could not find him and he was listed as wanted.

On November 23, Wallis was riding his motorbike in Orton Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough, when he was stopped by officers and arrested.

Further investigation revealed he had been staying at an address in Orton Goldhay where children were also living.

He had not notified police of this new address, which represented a further breach of the order.

Wallis, of no fixed abode, admitted three counts of failing to comply with the Sex Offenders Register.

Yesterday (December 18) at Cambridge Crown Court, Wallis was sentenced to a year and 36 weeks in prison.

Detective Constable Jim Howard said: “Wallis blatantly breached the Sex Offenders Register when he had full knowledge of his obligations.

“Protecting children in the county is one of our priorities and we will continue to work hard to do all we can to keep people safe.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

Tory county councillor claims Mayor James Palmer removed chief executive for failing to control staffing costs but admits ‘I have no evidence for what happened’

Sex offender from Eye jailed for breaching his order

Sex offender who failed to comply with a court order has been jailed for more than a year. Christopher Wallis, 23, did not provide his passport and driving licence to police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 113mph chase through Benwick is disqualified

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 100mph police chase through Benwick is disqualified. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists