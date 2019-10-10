Breaking

'Avoid the area': Emergency services rush to Emneth following 'serious' crash involving tractor and car on A1101

A serious crash has occurred on Outwell Road in Emneth, Wisbech this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant Archant

Emergency services are currently on scene at a serious crash involving a tractor and car in Emneth, Wisbech.

Police have advised people "avoid the area" following the smash which happened at around 9am this morning (October 10) on Outwell Road.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police are currently on scene at a serious road collision near the A1101 in Emneth, Wisbech.

"Officers were called to Outwell Road at about 9:12am following reports of a collision between a car and a tractor.

"A road closure is in place at Outwell Road.

"Emergency services are currently on scene dealing with the incident and members of the public are urged to avoid the area and plan alternative travel routes."