Advanced search

Send a festive message to care home residents this Christmas with new exchange scheme

PUBLISHED: 14:55 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 27 November 2020

Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech is joining the Christmas Message Exchange scheme in a bid to keep their residents connected. Picture: Archant/ Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech is joining the Christmas Message Exchange scheme in a bid to keep their residents connected. Picture: Archant/ Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

Archant

You can now send a festive message to care home residents who may be feeling lonely this Christmas thanks to a new exchange scheme.

Pub, salon, spa and 14 extra bedrooms among new modern features at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel standard £250,000 makeover. Picture: BEN JOLLEYPub, salon, spa and 14 extra bedrooms among new modern features at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel standard £250,000 makeover. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech has joined the scheme, set up by its owners County Care, after expecting a quieter Christmas this year.

The care home on Clarkson Avenue would normally receive lots of visits from schools and community groups in the run up to Christmas.

But now, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, owners have come up with a new way to keep their residents safe while ensuring they get a visit.

Anyone can now pop in, virtually, via a video message to wish residents well or send some festive cheer amongst the coronavirus doom and gloom.

Pub, salon, spa and 14 extra bedrooms among new modern features at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel standard £250,000 makeover. Picture: BEN JOLLEYPub, salon, spa and 14 extra bedrooms among new modern features at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel standard £250,000 makeover. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

MORE: Pub, salon, spa and 14 new bedrooms at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel-style makeover

Messages or Christmas cards can be sent straight to County Court’s 33 homes, including Lyncroft in Wisbech, via WhatsApp messenger.

Alykhan Kachra, co-chief executive officer of Country Court, said: “2020 has not been an easy year for older people, especially with not being able to see loved ones as much as they would like.

“This Christmas will not be the same celebration that our residents usually enjoy, but staff are already going above and beyond to make the festive season as special as possible.”

Pub, salon, spa and 14 extra bedrooms among new modern features at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel standard £250,000 makeover. Picture: BEN JOLLEYPub, salon, spa and 14 extra bedrooms among new modern features at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel standard £250,000 makeover. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

You may also want to watch:

The video messages can be songs, music or a festive message for residents; the care home residents are also planning to send cards and messages back.

Mr Kachra added: “Our care homes would usually be filled with entertainers performing carol concerts, pantomimes, and sing-alongs.

“Children from local schools would be joining residents to sing carols and chat over cups of tea and mince pies, and families and local people would be enjoying Christmas fairs and events.

MORE: Artist donates lockdown paintings to brighten up care home

“This year, activity teams are busy helping residents make decorations, wreaths, and cards.

“Catering teams are planning festive menus and resident choirs are practising their carols in a bid to ensure residents have the best Christmas possible.

“However, retaining connections with their local community is vital for the health and wellbeing of residents.

“This year more than ever, care home residents would love to exchange Christmas messages and festive wishes with local people.”

When sending messages people should include their name, organisation (if relevant), contact details and the name of their nearest Country Court Care Home.

Video messages can be sent via WhatsApp to 07872 542 369.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Single mum picked to represent UK needs £1,000 to take part in national beauty contest

Wisbech slimmer Maise Hunns, who works in Ely and trains at IronWorks gym, is appealing for a sponsor so she can represent the UK in Miss Europe Continental in November 2021. Picture: MAISE HUNNS

Send a festive message to care home residents this Christmas with new exchange scheme

Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech is joining the Christmas Message Exchange scheme in a bid to keep their residents connected. Picture: Archant/ Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

Woman ‘deeply devastated’ after burial request in village churchyard is refused

Alison Allen from Wimblington petitioned to the consistory court of the Ely Diocese after her application to be buried alongside her late father in Doddington was rejected by the parochial church council. Her application has since been rejected by the court. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Woman ploughs on through pandemic to raise funds for heartfelt cause

Carol Stanbridge (third from right) has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through sewing face masks and coffee mornings following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGE

Academy welcomes ‘wellbeing dog’ Mabel who even has her own Instagram page

Thomas Clarkson Academy has welcomed nine-month-old Mabel to the school in a bid to tackle mental health issues. Picture: Supplied