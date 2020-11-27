Send a festive message to care home residents this Christmas with new exchange scheme

Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech is joining the Christmas Message Exchange scheme in a bid to keep their residents connected. Picture: Archant/ Mika Baumeister/Unsplash Archant

You can now send a festive message to care home residents who may be feeling lonely this Christmas thanks to a new exchange scheme.

Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech has joined the scheme, set up by its owners County Care, after expecting a quieter Christmas this year.

The care home on Clarkson Avenue would normally receive lots of visits from schools and community groups in the run up to Christmas.

But now, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, owners have come up with a new way to keep their residents safe while ensuring they get a visit.

Anyone can now pop in, virtually, via a video message to wish residents well or send some festive cheer amongst the coronavirus doom and gloom.

Messages or Christmas cards can be sent straight to County Court’s 33 homes, including Lyncroft in Wisbech, via WhatsApp messenger.

Alykhan Kachra, co-chief executive officer of Country Court, said: “2020 has not been an easy year for older people, especially with not being able to see loved ones as much as they would like.

“This Christmas will not be the same celebration that our residents usually enjoy, but staff are already going above and beyond to make the festive season as special as possible.”

The video messages can be songs, music or a festive message for residents; the care home residents are also planning to send cards and messages back.

Mr Kachra added: “Our care homes would usually be filled with entertainers performing carol concerts, pantomimes, and sing-alongs.

“Children from local schools would be joining residents to sing carols and chat over cups of tea and mince pies, and families and local people would be enjoying Christmas fairs and events.

“This year, activity teams are busy helping residents make decorations, wreaths, and cards.

“Catering teams are planning festive menus and resident choirs are practising their carols in a bid to ensure residents have the best Christmas possible.

“However, retaining connections with their local community is vital for the health and wellbeing of residents.

“This year more than ever, care home residents would love to exchange Christmas messages and festive wishes with local people.”

When sending messages people should include their name, organisation (if relevant), contact details and the name of their nearest Country Court Care Home.

Video messages can be sent via WhatsApp to 07872 542 369.