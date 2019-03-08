Gallery

Families and friends come together as Wisbech Food and Craft Fair enjoys healthy attendance

The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech held its annual food and drink festival at the weekend. Picture: IAN CARTER. AdGarry Samuels

The annual Wisbech Food and Craft Fair certainly pleased those in attendance at the weekend.

The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech held its annual food and drink festival at the weekend. Picture: IAN CARTER. The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech held its annual food and drink festival at the weekend. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Families and friends were able to bask in the glorious sunshine whilst enjoying the vast range of services on offer.

Hosting its fifth annual event, there were many food and drink stalls to choose from, including a gin and prosecco bar arranged by Fizz on the Fens and spirits offered by Fenland Distillery, as well as numerous crafts involving potters and artists.

Lesley Pollington, owner of the Secret Garden Touring Park, was delighted with how the day went.

She said: "It went very well and we're very pleased with the attendance."

Also on show was a spitfire, which produced an aerial spectacular when flying over the Secret Garden Touring Park, along with singer Simon Rodgers providing the day's live entertainment.

All money raised on the day will be split between charities Bloodwise and the Wisbech St Mary Church Restoration Fund.