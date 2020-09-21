Closure order on second house in Wisbech with anti social behaviour blamed for both

A three-month closure order has been served on flat 30, Brancaster Court in Staithe Road, Wisbech (left). Last month (right) a similar notice was served on 2 Oil Mill Lane, Wisbech. Pictures: FEN COPS Archant

Police served their second closure order on homes in Wisbech because of anti-social behaviour associated with both.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A three-month closure order has been served on flat 30, Brancaster Court in Staithe Road, Wisbech.. Last month a similar notice was served on 2 Oil Mill Lane, Wisbech. Pictures: FEN COPS A three-month closure order has been served on flat 30, Brancaster Court in Staithe Road, Wisbech.. Last month a similar notice was served on 2 Oil Mill Lane, Wisbech. Pictures: FEN COPS

The latest is a three-month closure order on flat 30, Brancaster Court in Staithe Road. Police say there have been a “high number of calls to the address regarding anti-social behaviour (ASB) and criminality”.

A first notice was issued on flat 30 by the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team on Tuesday afternoon (September 15), lasting 48 hours.

A successful application was made to Cambridge Magistrates’ Court two days later for the property to be closed for the next three months.

Neighbourhood officer Katie Stevens said: “The anti-social behaviour at this address has caused great distress to neighbours and I am pleased we have been able to use our powers to improve the lives and wellbeing of all those who were affected.”

A three-month closure order has been served on flat 30, Brancaster Court in Staithe Road, Wisbech). Last month (pictured) a similar notice was served on 2 Oil Mill Lane, Wisbech. Pictures: FEN COPS A three-month closure order has been served on flat 30, Brancaster Court in Staithe Road, Wisbech). Last month (pictured) a similar notice was served on 2 Oil Mill Lane, Wisbech. Pictures: FEN COPS

The order says the premises is subject to a closure order as ‘a person has engaged, or is likely to engage in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises”.

You may also want to watch:

The order also claims evidence of resulting “serious nuisance to members of the public” likely to result in disorder if it is not closed.

Closure is necessary to “prevent the behaviour, nuisance or disorder from continuing, recurring or occurring”.

Until December 17 the order prohibits any person from entering the premises, other than the property owners, tradespeople approved by the property owner and emergency services, under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Failure to follow the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

In August, a similar closure notice was served on 2 Oil Mill Lane “as a result of numerous reports of ASB including excessive noise, violence, drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage”.

A police spokesperson said the order was applied for “because of reports of anti-social behaviour including excessive noise, violence, drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.”

Police said “use of the premises has resulted or is likely to result in nuisance to the public from excessive noise, acts of violence, drunk or disorderly behaviour”.