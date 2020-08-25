Driver hospitalised for ‘precautionary checks’ after flipping car onto roof in crash

A driver has been rushed to hospital for “precautionary checks” after flipping their car onto its roof on a quiet Fenland road.

Seadyke Bank in Murrow was forced shut following the single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, August 25 due to a large oil spill as a result of the accident.

Dramatic pictures from the scene show the blue Vauxhall Corsa upside down in a pool of oil and smashed glass – along with grass and debris.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Following an RTC, we had to close Seadyke Bank in Murrow due to a large oil spill across the road.

“The road was closed for the safety of road users due to a deep water-filled dyke running next to it.

“Seadyke Bank has reopened following the single-vehicle RTC where the vehicle ended up on its roof.

“Officers, along with the East of England Service, attended the scene and the driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for precautionary checks.

“The vehicle was recovered at the scene and the road was closed while oil was cleaned from the carriageway.”