Video

Inspiring pupil addresses the nation during live interview on Good Morning Britain

Brooke Scott appeared on Good Morning Britain with her mother Nikki Scott and spoke of their charity Scotty�s Little Soldiers. Picture: ITV/Good Morning Britain ITV

An inspiring student whose father was killed while serving in Afghanistan addressed the nation during a live TV interview on Good Morning Britain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brooke Scott appeared on Good Morning Britain with her mother Nikki Scott and spoke of their charity Scotty�s Little Soldiers. Picture: ITV/Good Morning Britain Brooke Scott appeared on Good Morning Britain with her mother Nikki Scott and spoke of their charity Scotty�s Little Soldiers. Picture: ITV/Good Morning Britain

Appearing alongside her mother Nikki, Thomas Clarkson Academy pupil Brooke Scott talked about her family’s well-known charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

The 11-year-old’s dad, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed by a roadside bomb in Helmand Province in Afghanistan in 2009 when she was just a baby.

Brooke proudly spoke to presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about what Remembrance Day means for her, her family and those close by.

Brooke said: “For us, we remember my dad every day. I have a memory box and a drawer in my room with his things in, like an iPod which still has his music on, and lots of pictures on my wall.

“The charity does a lot throughout the year but we try and do even more around Remembrance Day because this is the time that everyone remembers.

“Remembrance Day means a lot to me because people stand and remember people like my dad and the sacrifice they have made to try and help other people have a good life.”

You may also want to watch:

Brooke and Nikki joined Falklands hero Simon Weston and Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones on the early-morning breakfast show.

They were all backing a national newspaper’s campaign for people to stand on their doorsteps for a two-minute silence on November 11.

Speaking to The Mirror, Nikki said: “I love the idea. And especially for the children. We lost Lee 11 years ago and even after all that time I never know quite what to do round Remembrance Day.

“I think this could be a really powerful way of making sure no-one is forgotten.

“That’s the biggest thing for the kids - making sure their hero is still being remembered. All the sacrifices they made and everything they have been through.

“As a family we stood on the doorstep and applauded for the NHS. And that did two things: It gave us a feeling of pride and being part of something. But it also started us chatting about the whole subject.

“And I think the Mirror’s campaign will do the same. It’s a very emotional time and just to know there are people supporting us in remembering our lost heroes is something very important.”

For more information on Scotty’s Little Soldiers, visit: www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/