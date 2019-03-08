Thorney man charged with drink driving after eyewitness tip off

Scott Deakin, of Kingsline Close, Thorney, has been charged with drink driving after a call from a member of the public. Police were called to the McDonald's car park in the village of Eye Green at about 3.45pm on Monday July 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW. Archant

A Thorney man was charged with drink driving after a call from a member of the public.

Scott Deakin, of Kingsline Close, failed a roadside breath test after police were alerted that a vehicle was being driven erratically in the village of Eye Green

Officers received a call at about 3.45pm yesterday (July 1) and when they arrived at the scene, the same vehicle was spotted in the McDonald's car park.

The vehicle was stopped and a man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after providing a roadside breath test.

The 38-year-old has been released on police bail until his first hearing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court which will take place on 17 July.

A police spokesperson said: "We'd like to thank the member of the public who called in with information regarding the above incident.

"Thanks to their call, we were able to attend the scene and make this arrest approximately 20 minutes later.

"This is an example of how members of the public reporting information to us makes a difference.

"I would strongly urge anyone who suspects people driving under the influence of drink or drugs to report that to us."

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives people the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving