Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thorney man charged with drink driving after eyewitness tip off

PUBLISHED: 17:30 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 02 July 2019

Scott Deakin, of Kingsline Close, Thorney, has been charged with drink driving after a call from a member of the public. Police were called to the McDonald’s car park in the village of Eye Green at about 3.45pm on Monday July 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Scott Deakin, of Kingsline Close, Thorney, has been charged with drink driving after a call from a member of the public. Police were called to the McDonald's car park in the village of Eye Green at about 3.45pm on Monday July 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Archant

A Thorney man was charged with drink driving after a call from a member of the public.

Scott Deakin, of Kingsline Close, failed a roadside breath test after police were alerted that a vehicle was being driven erratically in the village of Eye Green

Officers received a call at about 3.45pm yesterday (July 1) and when they arrived at the scene, the same vehicle was spotted in the McDonald's car park.

The vehicle was stopped and a man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after providing a roadside breath test.

The 38-year-old has been released on police bail until his first hearing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court which will take place on 17 July.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesperson said: "We'd like to thank the member of the public who called in with information regarding the above incident.

"Thanks to their call, we were able to attend the scene and make this arrest approximately 20 minutes later.

"This is an example of how members of the public reporting information to us makes a difference.

"I would strongly urge anyone who suspects people driving under the influence of drink or drugs to report that to us."

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives people the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving

Most Read

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

CCTV capture the moment bins set alight in Wisbech and later when Jaguar is torched - man is in custody

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

Arson attack spreads to trees and fence in Wisbech

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

Thorney man charged with drink driving after eyewitness tip off

Scott Deakin, of Kingsline Close, Thorney, has been charged with drink driving after a call from a member of the public. Police were called to the McDonald’s car park in the village of Eye Green at about 3.45pm on Monday July 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Emneth Nursery ‘is an outstanding school’ says Ofsted whose inspector found teaching ‘consistently strong’ and the head leads with passion

Ementh Nursery School has received an outstanding assessment by Ofsted. The school is ' a hive of learning and exploration' concluded the Ofsted inspector. Picture; EMNETH NURSERY

Most Read

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

CCTV capture the moment bins set alight in Wisbech and later when Jaguar is torched - man is in custody

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

Arson attack spreads to trees and fence in Wisbech

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

Thorney man charged with drink driving after eyewitness tip off

Scott Deakin, of Kingsline Close, Thorney, has been charged with drink driving after a call from a member of the public. Police were called to the McDonald’s car park in the village of Eye Green at about 3.45pm on Monday July 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Emneth Nursery ‘is an outstanding school’ says Ofsted whose inspector found teaching ‘consistently strong’ and the head leads with passion

Ementh Nursery School has received an outstanding assessment by Ofsted. The school is ' a hive of learning and exploration' concluded the Ofsted inspector. Picture; EMNETH NURSERY

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

CCTV capture the moment bins set alight in Wisbech and later when Jaguar is torched - man is in custody

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead and others injured

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead. Picture; ARCHANT

Thorney man charged with drink driving after eyewitness tip off

Scott Deakin, of Kingsline Close, Thorney, has been charged with drink driving after a call from a member of the public. Police were called to the McDonald’s car park in the village of Eye Green at about 3.45pm on Monday July 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

More than £130,000 spent to ‘help get rough sleepers off the streets’ in Fenland as new support facility opens in Wisbech

A new homeless support hub – which aims to get rough sleepers off the Fenland streets – has opened in Wisbech thanks to government funds. Picture: Supplied

Staff and students come together for Fenland school’s ‘Race for Life’ in memory of long-serving Louise Malkin

Staff, students and their families took part in Thomas Clarkson Academy's 'Race for Life' event in memory of Louise Malkin. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists