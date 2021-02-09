News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Sisters, aged 7 and 9, to scoot 30 miles to raise money for hospital

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:13 PM February 9, 2021   
Nine-year-old Polly Anderson and her seven-year-old sister Robyn Symons are gearing up to scoot 30 miles to raise cash for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Two sisters are gearing up to travel 30 miles on their scooters in a bid to raise cash for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.   

Nine-year-old Polly Anderson and seven-year-old Robyn Symons have already raised £565 for the QEH’s Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal.  

Accompanied by their parents James and Ellie, their baby sister and their dog, the pair hope to raise as much cash as possible in their sponsored scoot.  

Nine-year-old Polly Anderson and her seven-year-old sister Robyn Symons are gearing up to scoot 30 miles to raise cash for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Ellie Anderson, Robyn’s mother, said: “As a family we are really active, and at the moment going for a walk and getting fresh air is the highlight of our day!  

“So Polly and Robyn decided they wanted to put this time to good use and do a sponsored scoot to raise money for the new Maternity Bereavement Suite which desperately needs funds in order to support families.  

“This is a big challenge as they actually only have eight days in the next two weeks to do this as they want to do every mile together as a team.  

Nine-year-old Polly Anderson and her seven-year-old sister Robyn Symons are gearing up to scoot 30 miles to raise cash for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

“So, if anyone sees them please give them a wave of encouragement!” 

The Maternity Bereavement Suite will provide a dedicated facility for bereaved parents who lose their babies during pregnancy or shortly after birth.   

The quiet and private space will enable parents going through this unimaginable time to create precious memories with their baby, in a safe and comfortable environment separate from the clinical setting.  

Nine-year-old Polly Anderson and her seven-year-old sister Robyn Symons are gearing up to scoot 30 miles to raise cash for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

With thanks to funds raised by the local community and the trust’s own charity, the much-needed redevelopment received the go-ahead in November 2020, but further funds are needed to furnish the facility and make it as welcoming as possible. 

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eleanor-bane1  

