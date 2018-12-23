Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Top five schools in Cambridgeshire revealed from Steve Barclay’s Summer Reading Champions campaign

23 December, 2018 - 10:00
Pupils at Burrowmoor in March - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

Pupils at Burrowmoor in March - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

STEVE BARCLAY

Schools in March, Wisbech and Chatteris have all landed in the top five following Steve Barclay’s summer reading campaign.

The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAYThe top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

The East Cambridgeshire MP launched his Summer Reading Champions initiative to encourage reading during the school holidays.

His office raised more than 2,000 new books for Year 4 pupils in North East Cambridgeshire – but now the results are in, who read the most?

In first place is Westwood Primary School in March, followed by Peckover Primary School in Wisbech and Glebelands Primary Academy in Chatteris.

Fourth place goes to Burrowmoor School in March and in fifth place is Kingsfield Primary School in Chatteris.

Pupils at Peckover in Wisbech - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP�s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAYPupils at Peckover in Wisbech - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP�s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

Steve said: “Congratulations to all the children who completed the challenge and of course to all of the teachers, support staff, parents and grandparents who encouraged them to take part.”

“Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, these five schools have been awarded some brilliant prizes which I am sure the year four children will thoroughly enjoy!”

In the back of every book donated via the Read to Succeed campaign was a library token, for children to take to their local library and take part in the Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge.

As part of Steve’s campaign, those who took part in the challenge could win prizes including a film screening at The Light Cinema.

Pupils at Peckover in Wisbech - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP�s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAYPupils at Peckover in Wisbech - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP�s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

Also up for grabs was a swimming pool party at a local swimming pool or a Roald Dahl’s ‘Revolting Rhymes’ Workshop Session with Rhubarb Theatre.

As well as a Fenland Bushcraft Workshop Session or Animal Handling Workshop with Lion Learners.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Few answers but plenty of tension at meetings over St Raphael estate’s future

Meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate held at Brent Civic Centre L-R: Saida Shiqow, Aamina Adan-Hassan, Anab Othman and Brenda Lynton at a meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Neasden Lane murder: Ioan Campeanu guilty of killing Andra Hilitanu and their unborn child

Ioan Campeanu. Picture: Met Police

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

Bertha Joseph adds her voice to save Bridge Park Community Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Top five schools in Cambridgeshire revealed from Steve Barclay’s Summer Reading Champions campaign

Pupils at Burrowmoor in March - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

Boost for Macmillian Cancer Support as more than £1,000 raised from council events

Christmas came early at Fenland Hall in March as more than £1,600 was donated to Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Budding designers at an Ely school enjoy masterclass with José Hendo

Fashion and design students at King’s Ely were able to pick up tips and advice from award-winning designer José Hendo.

Free collection points for sharp boxes in Fenland as council proposes clinical waste solution

Proposal to keep free collection points for sharps boxes at selected pharmacies and GP surgeries across Fenland

Carols by candlelight at Walpole St Peter Church

A stunning service of carols by candlelight was held at Walpole St Peter's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists