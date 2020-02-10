Can you help? National primary school reading scheme Schoolreaders calls for more Fen volunteers

Schoolreaders is calling for more volunteers from the Wisbech area to get involved with their primary school reading scheme. Picture: SUPPLIED/SCHOOLREADERS Archant

A scheme that provides primary schoolchildren with one-to-one reading sessions are calling for more volunteers in Wisbech.

Schoolreaders are looking for people to "spare an hour or two" to listen to children read at their local school as part of a drive to ensure that every child can read well before they reach secondary school.

A Schoolreaders spokesperson said: "Schoolreaders is looking for more volunteers in Cambridgeshire to carry out this important role.

"Reading time for many children at home and at school is often insufficient and one in four children are now leaving primary school unable to read to the required standard. This can have a lifelong consequence.

"Our volunteers find the scheme incredibly rewarding, knowing that a few hours helping a child learn to read each week can have such a great impact on their life chances."

For more information about Schoolreaders or to register, visit https://www.schoolreaders.org.