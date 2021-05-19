Published: 2:58 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 3:08 PM May 19, 2021

A letter from Marshland High School in Wisbech warned parents that any pupils attending with "false eyelashes or false nails" will be "isolated". - Credit: Terry Harris

A school warned parents that any 14 and 15-year-olds turning up from Monday with “false eyelashes or false nails” will be “isolated” which could affect their exam grades.

Assistant head Dave Saunders, part of the eight strong leadership team at Marshland High, warned in an email that Year 11 students must comply with the school’s behaviour policy.

He reminded parents that “students are prohibited from wearing false eyelashes and false nails.

“Students also need to be in appropriate footwear.

“If your child has false eyelashes or nails, they will need to be removed by no later than Monday May 24. Any student not complying with behaviour rules will be isolated until the situation is resolved.”

He emphasised how “proud I am of our year 11 students” and that despite the “the very challenging circumstances linked to Covid-19, the students have shown resilience, responsibility and perseverance towards their education”.

Mr Saunders also accepted it was “a very stressful time for students” as they complete assessments ahead of GCSE grading.

“Staff are working tirelessly to give our students every opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills to achieve the grades they deserve,” he said.

Students’ final day in school is Friday June 18, he said, which means that in the weeks before “every single lesson counts towards your child’s GCSE grades.

“Therefore, it is imperative that all students set themselves a target of 100 per cent attendance for the next four weeks.

“If students are in isolation due to their behaviour or for not meeting school expectations, it will have a detrimental effect on their grades.

“They will not be able to complete their assessments under the same level of control as students participating in lessons.”

A parent who contacted this newspaper said they were shocked to read the school’s policy on how they will award GCSE grades to students.

“I certainly don’t think any exam board, pupils or parents were expecting schools to do this,” said the parent.

The parent fears that if the school fails to relax its hard-line policy, it could have a serious effect on the futures of its pupils.

“I think this is used as an opportunity to threaten children and control behaviour,” said the parent.

“They should be assessing children on the standard of work and get the grades they deserve.

“I would like the school to reconsider their position and award GCSEs more seriously, behave more seriously and in a responsible fashion.

“I don’t think they can leverage grades on this basis and ought not to be fully interested in the length of children’s skirts or what make-up they’re wearing."