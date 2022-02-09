Pupils' honour to Fenland hero wins national award
- Credit: Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust
A primary school which wrote a song in honour of a Fenland hero has won a national award.
Pupils at Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy wrote a song with help from folk group The Young’uns in honour of Wisbech hero Thomas Clarkson, who fought to stop slavery.
The song, ‘Fearless Thomas Clarkson’, earned the school a heritage schools award from Historic England.
Headteacher Jaynie Lynch said: “They absolutely loved it.”
Members of The Young’uns visited the school in 2019 for the When Cambridgeshire Sings project, and a planned concert with other schools was delayed due to Covid-19.
But pupils were able to perform the song in a virtual concert last month.
“One pupil told me it was the ‘most brilliant day ever’,” added Miss Lynch.
Most Read
- 1 Car fire 'deliberate' says fire service
- 2 A47 Guyhirn blocked following lorry crash
- 3 Male in court after suspected recycling centre theft
- 4 Tree planted in town as part of Queen’s green canopy initiative
- 5 Crash driver nearly three times over limit
- 6 Family remembers sport-loving Dennis 'who could talk to anyone'
- 7 Steed ready to rumble ahead of Norwich fight night
- 8 Councillor flags up a problem to town clerk
- 9 ‘Light rail’ in the mix for Wisbech to March line
- 10 Individual ‘left in care of ambulance service’ after A47 crash
“The project made the children feel like they can affect change, that even if Thomas Clarkson lived 200 years ago, his message remains the same.
“It helped them bring history to life.”