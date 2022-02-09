Children from Year 6 pupils at Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy have won a national award thanks to their song 'Fearless Thomas Clarkson'. - Credit: Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust

A primary school which wrote a song in honour of a Fenland hero has won a national award.

Pupils at Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy wrote a song with help from folk group The Young’uns in honour of Wisbech hero Thomas Clarkson, who fought to stop slavery.

The song, ‘Fearless Thomas Clarkson’, earned the school a heritage schools award from Historic England.

Headteacher Jaynie Lynch said: “They absolutely loved it.”

Members of The Young’uns visited the school in 2019 for the When Cambridgeshire Sings project, and a planned concert with other schools was delayed due to Covid-19.

But pupils were able to perform the song in a virtual concert last month.

“One pupil told me it was the ‘most brilliant day ever’,” added Miss Lynch.

“The project made the children feel like they can affect change, that even if Thomas Clarkson lived 200 years ago, his message remains the same.

“It helped them bring history to life.”