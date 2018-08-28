The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

Thomas Eaton Primary School in Wimblington is in the bottom five primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Archant

A Wisbech school has been rated the worst in Cambridgeshire with only one in four children expected to hit national targets in reading, writing and mathematics.

St Peter’s Church of England Aided Junior school in Trafford Road came bottom of the league tables in SATS exams sat by children aged seven to 11.

The school was rated as “requires improvement” when it was last inspected by Ofsted in October 2017.

Also in the worst five schools in the county is Thomas Eaton in Wimblington, where, although just over half of children are expected to reach national targets, overall there has been a drop in progress.

The school’s last Ofsted in 2016 rates it “inadequate.”

The top three best schools in the Fens are Peckover in Wisbech, Murrow Primary and Glebelands in Chatteris.

Annual performance tables, published by the Government, are the first to test a new, more demanding, primary school curriculum used since 2014.

Nick Gibb, minister for school standards, said: “Parents all over the country will be able to see how well their local primary school is doing.

“This year, primary schools will be measured not only on the grades their pupils achieved, but also the progress these pupils made. It is right that all schools are judged on the difference they make to their pupils, not on the prior ability of their intakes.

“This new curriculum raises expectations for all pupils. We want children to develop a wide vocabulary, strong spelling and punctuation and a good general knowledge of history, geography and science. And we want pupils to be fluent in the basics of arithmetic, able to perform long multiplication and long division and to add and divide fractions. And we expect pupils to know their timetables by heart.”

Schools were awarded scores reflecting pupil progress between Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 SATS.

Overall the county’s children are about average for their education - Cambridgeshire ranks as 88th out of England’s 152 school authorities.

The county’s pupils have average scores of 106 in reading, 106 in grammar, punctuation and spelling and 104 in mathematics.

This was a drop from 85th in 2016-17.

• Bottom five schools in the Fens are: St Peter’s Junior in Wisbech, Thomas Eaton at Wimblington, Beaupre at Outwell, Benwick Primary, Gorefield Primary,

• Top 10 performing schools in the Fenland area are Peckover Primary in Wisbech, Murrow Primary, Glebelands Primary in Chatteris, Leverington Primary, Alderman Jacobs in Whittlesey, Lionel Walden in Doddington, Manea, All Saints, Westwood and Park Lane in Whittlesey.

