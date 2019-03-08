Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:42 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 05 November 2019

School sets up litter picking group to keep village tidy. Picture: SARAH BLIGH

A litter picking club has begun at Wisbech St Mary Primary Academy in a bid to keep the school and village clean.

Children were given new equipment to help with the group after they got in touch with Fenland District Council (FDC).

Litter pickers, gloves, rubbish bags and 20 Street Pride hi-vis vests were provided from FDC funding.

Head Teacher Jaynie Lynch decided that she wanted to start after school litter picking club as many pupils were also attending the Street Pride Community Litter Picks with their parents.

Ms Lynch said: "I remember the first time our club did a litter pick; we collected two and a half bags of litter - just from our school site.

"Since then, they have led the way in our school in improving this.

"They create posters, lead assemblies to educate their peers, and meet regularly to plan their next steps.

"Our club exists because of a few determined young people had a great idea and love of their community."

District councillor Sarah Bligh set up a Street Pride group for the village earlier this year.

She said: "As a group, we strongly believe there's more to Street Pride than just litter picking, with education and teamwork playing a key part in helping to ensure that future generations take pride in their community."

