Charity Rudolph run raises over £6,000
- Credit: Meadowgate Academy / Leverington primary school / Elm C of E primary school
A Rudolph run that saw three schools complete laps of their playground, school field and corridors, raised more than £6,000 for charity.
During November 2021, children and teachers at Leverington Primary, Elm C of E and Meadowgate Academy near Wisbech participated in the initiative launched by the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity/Alan Hudson.
Children asked family members and friends for sponsor money prior to the run.
Whilst taking on the challenge, they were provided with Rudolph antlers and cheered on by the charity’s mascot, Arthur Bear.
Fundraising Coordinator, Toni Bird, said: “The huge amount raised will make a massive difference to patients and their families in our community.
“I was so overwhelmed by the final figure and really cannot thank those who took part enough.
“It shows what a wonderful community we have.”
