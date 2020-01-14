Wisbech primary school ranked in top 10 for performance in Cambridgeshire

Peckover Primary was ranked ninth out of 253 primary schools in the county. Picture: SCHOOL Archant

A Wisbech primary school has been ranked in top 10 for performance in Cambridgeshire, according to a new report.

Peckover Primary was ranked ninth out of 253 primary schools in the county and it is the top performing primary school outside Cambridge.

It was also revealed as being in the top six per cent nationally.

The figures came as part of the Real Schools Guide 2020 using data from across the UK.

Principal Carrie Norman said: 'I am delighted with this report which takes into account not only the headline attainment figures, but also other measures including progress across the school from each individual child's starting point.

"We are a warm and inclusive school and we are delighted to have made the top ten.

"I want to thank our dedicated staff, wonderful children and supportive parents for a real team effort."

The report took into account 45 different factors including KS2 results, progress, pupil-teacher ratios and absence rates.