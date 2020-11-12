School pays respects to the fallen with virtual Remembrance Day assembly
PUBLISHED: 11:33 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 12 November 2020
Archant
A Fenland school paid their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a virtual Remembrance Day assembly.
Thomas Clarkson Academy held the event to remember the fallen on November 11, with year seven student Brooke Scott and assistant principal Jon Siracusano present.
During the Last Post, Brooke stood wearing her father Corporal Lee Scott’s medals, who died while serving in Afghanistan in 2009 when she was a baby.
Following the Two-Minute Silence, principal Richard Scott then read ‘For The Fallen’ by Laurence Binyon.
Brooke appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain alongside mother Nikki Scott to talk about her family’s charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which was set up following Cpl Scott’s death.
The charity, through its #HelpTheirChildrenSmile mission, offers a wide range of support to bereaved children and their families, including professional bereavement counselling, fun activities such as holiday breaks and personal development assistance.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.