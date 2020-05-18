School receives visit from vintage Second World War jeep to mark VE Day

Staff and pupils from Peckover Primary School in Wisbech marked VE Day with a visit from an RAF serviceman and his Second World War jeep. Picture: SUPPLIED/PECKOVER PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

Residents across Fenland took part in the VE Day celebrations earlier this month to mark Victory in Europe 75 years ago, including one of our schools.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown measures restricting people to their homes, key workers’ children and staff at Peckover Primary School in Wisbech were still able to celebrate the day.

Pupils received a visit from an RAF serviceman and his jeep from the Second World War, as well as observing a minute’s silence along with the rest of the nation at 11am.

The day continued with a street party, with pupils also listening to The Last Post played by a member of staff, as teachers and children then sang to the national anthem.

Helen Foad, from Peckover Primary School, said: “They were very excited about the visit.

“They held a minute’s silence whilst Mrs Tombleson played The Last Post via video link.”

