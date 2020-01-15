Advanced search

Tilney All Saints resident Scarlett, 14, aims to raise thousands for African trip in bid to change lives

PUBLISHED: 14:52 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 15 January 2020

A 14-year-old girl from Tilney All Saints is aiming to raise thousands of pounds to help improve lives in Africa next year.

Scarlett Lewis-Garnett plans to take part in a four-week volunteering expedition in Kenya during the summer of 2021, where she will assist with projects such as building classrooms and supplying clean water to local communities.

To do so, she needs to raise £4,000 with several fundraising events being organised throughout this year.

Imogen Garnett, Scarlett's mum, said: "The expedition is through a company called Camps International along with Marshland High School.

"She needs to raise £4,000 in order to take part and this event will be the first of many over the coming months."

Writing on her GoFundMe page, Scarlett said: "I am really excited about having the opportunity to prove that with hard work, you can make a huge difference to people's lives."

A coffee and cake morning will be held at Tilney St Lawrence Village Hall on Saturday, January 18 from 10am-12pm.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/get-scarlett-to-kenya-2021.

