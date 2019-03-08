Advanced search

Emneth's finest scarecrows out in full force for festival weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:56 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 12 August 2019

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend dressed as a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster. Sam McLaughlin. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend featuring a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster.

The Fens village came together to celebrate the annual festival with 341 votes cast for the best dressed.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: "Absolutely amazing atmosphere and turnout.

"The children chose the design, raided old clothes, collected the straw, stuffed the scarecrows and wrote the signs.

"Well done to everyone who entered a scarecrow and took part in the event.

"It was family fun at its best for a lovely village event."

The top five were as follows -

1st - Lion King, 67 Church Road 2nd - Molecatching, 75 Hollycroft Road 3rd - Lord Nelson, Banyer Barn, Lady's Drove coming in at 4th was policeman, 15 Lady's Drove and 5th was Ghostbusters at the Gowlers, Gaultree Square.

The event was organised by Emneth Central Hall committee with photos and 'scarecrow polling' arranged by Alison Hoffman.

There was a BBQ, refreshments, jumble stalls and music.

