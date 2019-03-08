Emneth's finest scarecrows out in full force for festival weekend

Sam McLaughlin. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend featuring a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster.

Christopher Means. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Fens village came together to celebrate the annual festival with 341 votes cast for the best dressed.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: "Absolutely amazing atmosphere and turnout.

"The children chose the design, raided old clothes, collected the straw, stuffed the scarecrows and wrote the signs.

"Well done to everyone who entered a scarecrow and took part in the event.

Mika Eslegood. Picture: IAN CARTER

"It was family fun at its best for a lovely village event."

The top five were as follows -

1st - Lion King, 67 Church Road 2nd - Molecatching, 75 Hollycroft Road 3rd - Lord Nelson, Banyer Barn, Lady's Drove coming in at 4th was policeman, 15 Lady's Drove and 5th was Ghostbusters at the Gowlers, Gaultree Square.

The event was organised by Emneth Central Hall committee with photos and 'scarecrow polling' arranged by Alison Hoffman.

Mika Eslegood. Picture: IAN CARTER

There was a BBQ, refreshments, jumble stalls and music.

Tim Eyles Picture: IAN CARTER

Picture: IAN CARTER

Martin Hoffman. Picture: IAN CARTER

Sandra Woodhouse. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mika Eslegood. Picture: IAN CARTER

