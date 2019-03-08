Wisbech branch of Save the Children raises more than £1,500

The Wisbech branch of Save the Children have raised more than £1,500 so far this year.

The group has been busy fundraising again, holding a stall at the Rose Fair with a tombola, bric-a-brac, DVDs and books for which they raised £899.71.

They then attended the Parson Drove Car and Bike Show with the same stall but with the addition of a bottle game and raised £335.50.

They then had a stall at the Wisbech Town Football Club's charity day raising £185.33. The branch then attended the Wisbech Rock Festival raising £134.00.

The group has raised a total of £1,554.54 from their fundraising events.

The Save the Children Fund, commonly known as Save the Children was established in the United Kingdom in 1919 in order to improve the lives of children through better education, health care, and economic opportunities, as well as providing emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and other conflicts.