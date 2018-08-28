Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The Santander bank closure in Wisbech could signal long term impact on local firms and shoppers

PUBLISHED: 18:05 06 February 2019

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a change in the way customers carry out their banking. The Market Place branch closes on May 2. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a change in the way customers carry out their banking. The Market Place branch closes on May 2. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Business leaders fear the closure of the Wisbech branch of Santander is a sign that if banks continue to close ‘at the rate of knots’ it could damage Cambridgeshire high streets ‘beyond repair.’

They say that while many companies and individuals do online banking there is still much that cannot be done via a computer.

Malcolm Lyons, area leader for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Cambridgeshire, said: “When a community loses a bank branch, that can have a number of impacts on local small firms.

“Lost access to vital cash deposit and withdrawal facilities, reduced access to finance and a drop in shopper footfall.

“Of course habits are changing - more than 90 per cent of our members bank online - but lenders should do more to help consumers and small business owners transition to new banking methods.

“There are still actions that we as small business owners have to sign-off in a branch, in-person. That includes when we’re trying to switch to more competitive account providers.

“Equally, we need somewhere to turn when online services fail.

“Post Offices can serve as an alternative, but services vary across locations.

“There’s an element of the rich getting richer when it comes to financial inclusion. Areas that are well-served for bank branches often end up with the best-equipped Post Offices.

“We need to move to a situation where we have branches that are viable for banks and customers alike.

“These are likely to increasingly encompass the provision of office spaces, meeting rooms, wifi lounges and workshops for local small business owners.

“If branches keep closing at a rate of knots there could well be many high streets and town centres in Cambridgeshire that end up damaged beyond repair.”

The Market Place branch in Wisbech will close on May 2. It is one of 140 Santander branches closing nationally.

Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years.

“More and more customers are using online and mobile channels. As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs.”

Santander will keep a nationwide network of 614 branches and say account holders can use Post Office branches.

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing in West Parade, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing in West Parade, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Historic and mature 30 metre beech tree in Wisbech Park being felled on safety grounds says Fenland Council

The 30 metre mature beech that is being felled in Wisbech Park for safety reasons. Piccture: FDC

More than 200 houses approved to be built on former Delamore site in Leverington

More than 200 houses approved to be built on former Delamore site in Leverington. Picture: ARCHANT.

Recommended Film of the Week: Alita: Battle Angel (12A)

Alita: Battle Angel (12A)

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in Upwell crash while not wearing seatbelt

Stefan Rider, whose grandfather died in an accident in Upwell while not wearing a seatbelt. Picture: ARCHANT.

Bar in Wisbech to offer up free hot food and drink to the town’s homeless every week after successful trial period

A Wisbech bar and diner are set to give the homeless free hot food and drink every week after running a successful trial period. Picture: FACEBOOK / COYOTE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists