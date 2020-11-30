Advanced search

Father Christmas to ‘Zoom’ into homes instead of doing street rounds this December

PUBLISHED: 17:18 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 30 November 2020

Father Christmas will still do the rounds in Wisbech this year but will replace his sleigh with a webcam and his visits homes via Zoom. Picture: Wisbech Lions Club

Archant

Father Christmas will replace his reindeer and sleigh with a laptop and webcam this year as he prepares to visit homes this December via Zoom.

Santa Claus is no longer able to do his annual street rounds in Wisbech due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and will instead talk to children virtually.

Ten-minute calls, facilitated by the Wisbech Lions Club, will be arranged for families to “experience a little Christmas magic” from their homes.

Teaming up with The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre, Zoom calls will run December 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 21 and 23 from 10 to 12pm and 6pm to 8pm.

A Lions club spokesperson said: “In this exceptional year we have joined forces to put a magical Christmas smile back on your faces.

“We hope to provide many happy memories whilst adding a small charge of £5 to help fundraising for both our charity and theirs.

“All our income goes back directly to local good causes and every effort will be made to give you your selected choice.”

To request a booking form or to find out more information, call: 07435 550995 or email: Toni.Bird@arhc.org.uk

